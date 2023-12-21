Gadchiroli residential school witnesses more cases of food poinsoning

Gadchiroli: A government residential school in the village of Sode in Gadchiroli made rounds after its 106 students were reported to have food poisoning on the 20th of December. Now, 17 more cases of poisoning have been reported. They started feeling discomfort after having breakfast on the morning of the 21st and were immediately admitted to the local hospital. Total number of students affected with food poisoning is 123.

The Sode Secondary and Higher Secondary Residential School has been built under the Ekatmik Adivasi Vikas Project. On 20th December, some children reported headaches and upset stomachs after eating a lunch consisting of cabbage, rice curry, and carrots. Around 108 students had to be hospitalized. Given that it is a case of food poisoning, the students will be kept under the supervision of doctors for 48 hours.

Meanwhile, on the morning of 21st December, students were given Vatanyachi Usal for breakfast. 16 students later complained of similar maladies. Currently, 47 students are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital while the remaining 76 are at Dhanora Gramin Hospital. It was come to notice, that the school failed to take necessary measures to regulate its cooking process. They are likely to face action.

Food samples sent to laboratories

After the incidents on the 20th and 21st, officers from Food Safety officers visited the school and collected samples of contaminated food. These samples will be then sent to the Government laboratory at Nagpur.