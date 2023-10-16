"Gadkari biopic will inspire the new generation": Devendra Fadnavis at film trailer launch on Union minister

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Marathi film "Gadkari," a biopic on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Fadnavis, speaking at the trailer launch, stated that the movie would depict the journey of a leader and a dedicated party worker, aiming to inspire the younger generation.

He praised Gadkari's never-give-up attitude and innovative approach, citing his role in building the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at a significantly reduced cost. Fadnavis emphasized Gadkari's status as a visionary leader and innovator beyond his ministerial role.

“Gadkari has a never-say-die attitude when it comes to any struggle in life, which is an inspiration to workers like us. He is a visionary leader and not just a minister but an innovator,” Fadnavis said.

Gadkari ensured the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was built at Rs 1,600 crore after scrapping a tender that put the estimated cost at Rs 3,600 crore, and this route had set the standard of road travel at the time, Fadnavis said.

Giving the example of Atal Tunnel and other infrastructure projects across the nation under Gadkari, who is Union minister of road transport and highways, Fadnavis said, “The new generation will get inspiration from this movie on how a leader is made and how a karyakarta works.” Fadnavis said he got the chance to work with Gadkari from a young age, adding that the latter was a “true Nagpurian who is loved by people across India”.