Gajanan Kirtikar claims Uddhav Thackeray has become subservient to Congress

While hosting the opposition INDIA alliance meeting here, Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar took aim at rival Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that he has turned servile to the Congress and is rolling out carpet for those who have taken an anti-Hindutva stand.

Addressing a press conference along with state Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar, Kiritikar, the parliamentarian from northwest Mumbai, also claimed there is a paradox in the opposition bloc INDIA with regard to ideologies. Kesarkar said there is still no clarity on the prime ministerial candidate in the opposition bloc. The day the opposition declares its prime minister candidate, the opposition unity will crumble into pieces, he claimed.

Kirtikar said seat sharing will also be a problem for the opposition alliance, especially in states like West Bengal where arch rivals Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left are in the same bloc. Balasaheb Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena on the basis of Hindutva, but Uddhav Thackeray has become subservient to the Congress, Kirtikar claimed.

When Congress leaders dubbed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as maafiveer, a reference to mercy petitions he wrote to the British, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders did not ask any questions and instead Aaditya Thackeray attended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kirtikar said. He (Thackeray) is welcoming (PDP leader) Mehbooba Mufti and is eager to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, Kirtikar claimed.