Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2022 10:42 AM 2022-08-31T10:42:13+5:30 2022-08-31T10:42:50+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai. Ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in the state and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday.Shinde conducted puja of the Ganesh idol with his wife, son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson.