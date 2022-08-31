Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai. Ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in the state and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday.Shinde conducted puja of the Ganesh idol with his wife, son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra. I dols are adorned, mouth-watering delicacies are prepared, while prayers resonate across societies to honour the festival of the elephant-headed god. Huge pandals are set up for community events for the festival.