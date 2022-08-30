Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Iconic and famous Ganesh Pandals in Pune

Shree Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Pune

Shri Kasba Ganpati established in 1893 is one of the most popular Ganesh Chaturthi Mandals in Pune. The mandal is noted for decorative pandals with specific themes.The Kasba Ganapati leads the Ganesh immersion procession in Pune from 1894.This Ganapati is recognized as the Gram Daivat of Pune.The murti was discovered by Dadoji Kondev, a confidant of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Pune Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati

Pune Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati is famous among Ganesha devotees around the world. The murti of Dagdusheth is one of the most sought after idols during Ganesh Chaturthi.Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesha has a history of more than hundred years and is participating in the Ganeshotsav from 1893 – the year Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak introduced the massive public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Pune.

Rajarshi Shahu Chowk Ganesh Utsav Mandal

This popular Ganesh mandal in Pune is famous for creating replicas of famous Hindu temples in India during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati Mandal at Appa Balwant Chowk

This Ganesha Mandal has been participating in Ganeshotsav from 1893 and the Jogeshwari Ganpati is one of the most famous Sarvajanik (Public) Ganesha Festival. It is located near famous Jogeshwari Temple and is one of the Ganpatis which Lokmanya Tilak started. Right from its inception the same Ganesh murti is being installed and is always placed on a silver palanquin.

Shree Tulshibag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

This popular Ganesh Mandal at Budhwar Peth attracts thousands of devotees and is noted for its disciplined procession and other rituals. The 15-feet Ganesh idol of Tulsi Baug is popular among devotees and this idol is the tallest in Pune.



