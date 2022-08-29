Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Date, muhurat, timings and other details

Devotees welcome Ganpatti Bappa by installing Lord Ganesha idols in their homes on the first day of the festival. Devotees decorate and worship the elephant-headed God and then bid adieu to him by immersing the idols in water after three, five, or ten days. The duration of keeping Lord Ganesha idols at home for worshipping completely depends upon the devotees. There are plenty of stories and beliefs behind the celebration of this festival. Know about some of them and the auspicious timings of Ganesh Sthapna and Visarjan.

The festival will begin on Ganesh Chaturthi which is falling on 31 August this time. However, the Ganesh Chaturthi tithi will fall between 30 and 31 August. The Tithi time will begin at 3:33 pm on 30 August and will last till 3:22 pm the next day. Anant Chaturdashi falling on 9 September will mark the end of the festival when devotees will immerse the Ganesha idol in water.

According to ancient beliefs, one should avoid moon sighting at night on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sighting the moon on this occasion creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank on any person. According to the Hindu calendar, one should avoid moon sighting on 30 August from 3:33 pm to 8:40 pm and between 9:29 am to 9:10 pm on 31 August.