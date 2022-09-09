Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbaikars bid adieu to Lalbaugcha Raja

On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, a massive procession carrying the enormous statue of Lord Ganesha marks the conclusion of the 10-day festival. On this day, Lord Ganpati's idol is immersed in a river, sea, or other body of water, and finally, two years later, the venerable Lalbaughcha Raja is submerged in the Arabian Sea. The 14-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol is submerged into the Arabian Sea to mark the end of the celebration.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Procession being taken out by devotees for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja's Ganesh idol pic.twitter.com/wai4YpFRud — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The portion slowly gets tilted inside the water taking the idol deep into the Arabian Sea. During the 10-day festivity, devotees from across the world came to take the blessings of the deity, and like every year, donations in large numbers were observed, with people donating gold silver and even foreign currencies to the Lalbaugcha Raja.Across the nation, the 10-day festival is observed with great fervour and excitement. After a two-year sabbatical, the Mandal members anticipated that roughly 2 crore devotees would pay a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja this year. Devotees flocked at the pandal in great numbers during the live darshan to ask the deity's blessings.