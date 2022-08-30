Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 : Panvel Municipal Corporation to conduct eco-friendly Ganpati competition

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PCMC) under the guidance of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and under the campaign of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 and Swachh Survekshan has organised an eco-friendly home and public Ganesh Mandal decoration competition 2022. The last date for registration is 2nd September.A senior civic official said that household Ganeshotsav and public Ganesha mandals can participate in the competition.“Nature-loving NGOs, environmentalists and senior officials will be part of the jury of the competition. The jury board will visit the registered home Ganeshotsav participants and public Ganesha mandals from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm during 10 days of Ganeshotsav,” said the official.

The civic body will also give cash prizes to winners."The first prize for household Ganeshotsav competition is Rs. 7,000 cash and a certificate. The second and third prizes will be Rs. 5000 and Rs along with a certificate respectively," said the official. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar also mentioned that the first prize for home Ganeshotsav competition is cash prize of Rs. 7 thousand and a certificate. Second prize will be a cash prize of Rs. 5 thousand and a certificate, while third prize will consist of cash of Rs. 3 thousand and a certificate. The first prize for Public Ganesha Mandals is a cash prize of Rs. 25 thousand and a certificate, second prize of of Rs. 20 thousand and a certificate and the third prize of Rs. 10 thousand and a certificate.