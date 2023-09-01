Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date and time for Vinayaka Chaturthi sthapana

Lord Ganesha was born on the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, according to Hindu mythology. The Gregorian calendar typically places it in the months of August through September. On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed this year, while the Ganesh Visarjan will be September 28, 2023.

As per the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturdashi 2023 is set to commence on Monday, September 18, at 12:39 PM, and will conclude at 8:43 PM on Tuesday, September 19. Additionally, if one considers the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat, it will initiate at 11:01 AM and extend until 01:28 PM, encompassing a duration of 2 hours and 27 minutes. To steer clear of sighting the Moon a day prior to Ganesha Chaturthi, it is recommended to avoid Moon sighting from 09:45 AM to 08:44 PM.

On the first day of the celebration, people welcome Ganpatti Bappa by placing Lord Ganesha idols in their homes. After decorating and worshipping the elephant-headed God for three, five, or ten days, devotees say goodbye to him by submerging the idols in water.