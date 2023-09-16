Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maha govt announces toll waiver for Konkan-bound vehicles

Vehicles going to the Konkan region for Ganesh festivities between September 16 and October 1 will not have to pay toll on highways, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday.

The toll exemption decision will be applicable on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Mumbai-Goa highway and other roads under the PWD, an official said. State transport (ST) buses have also been exempted from toll, he said.

On September 15, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed the officials of its health department to launch a special drive to check the quality of sweets and mawa (solidified milk) used for making them to ensure that no incidents of food poisoning occur due to adulteration in these items.

The 10-day Ganesh festival, starting on September 19, kickstarts the festive season in the country as it is followed by Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas celebrations. In a statement released on Thursday, the BMC announced that in preparation for the upcoming festive season, they have issued instructions to officials to conduct a special campaign running from September 1st to December 31st.