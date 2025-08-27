Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Wife Amruta Perform Aarti at Mumbai Residence (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis performed 'aarti' at his official residence in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The arrival of the Ganpati festival has created an atmosphere of rejuvenation throughout Maharashtra, and the sounds of auspicious celebrations have been heard everywhere.

Meanwhile, the Ganpati idol also arrived at the official residence of CM Fadnavis at 'Varsha'. Fadnavis duly worshipped Ganesh idol with his family. On this occasion, he prayed for the welfare of the people of the state. Fadnavis expressed his wishes to Ganesha that happiness and prosperity prevail in the state and that all obstacles be removed. The atmosphere is filled with devotion and enthusiasm at the beginning of Ganeshotsav.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with wife Amruta Fadnavis, perform Aarti at his official residence ‘Varsha’ on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/dXznngJGFs — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

"I extend my best wishes to all the Ganesh bhakts across the world. May Lord Ganesh give us the strength to fight the issues in front of the country. I hope all of you will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and also follow the law and order," said CM while speaking to media.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray and Family Arrive at Raj Thackeray’s Residence on Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off on Wednesday with joy and fervour across the country. Devotees in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness. Aartis were performed in major temples across the country on the occasion.

On this occasion, devotees flocked to the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.