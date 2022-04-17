Ganesh Naik: Rape case filed against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik

BJP MLA Ganesh Naik's troubles have increased. A case of rape has now been registered against Ganesh Naik under Indian Penal Code 376. The case has been registered following the directions of the State Women's Commission. In the FIR filed against Ganesh Naik, the victim has made shocking allegations.

The victim had alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with Ganesh Naik for the last 27 years. The victim also alleged that she had given birth to a child in a live-in relationship. The victim had rushed to the state women's commission as she had not lodged a complaint with the police. Following the directions of the State Women's Commission, the police filed a case of rape against Ganesh Naik.



