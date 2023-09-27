Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Heavy vehicles banned on Pune-Mumbai Expressway from Sept 27 to 29

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2023 07:03 PM2023-09-27T19:03:32+5:302023-09-27T19:03:47+5:30

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Heavy vehicles banned on Pune-Mumbai Expressway from Sept 27 to 29

In preparation for the upcoming Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-E-Milad processions, the Highway Police have issued a critical advisory regarding the temporary ban on heavy vehicle entry to Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai, and Thane City via the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. This restriction will be in effect from September 27 to September 29.

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering these three cities via the Pune-Mumbai Expressway (NH48) starting at 12 a.m. on September 27 until 12 a.m. on September 29, coinciding with the conclusion of the Eid-E-Milad procession. Both festivals see grand processions taking place across the state, and allowing heavy vehicles on city roads during these events could lead to significant traffic congestion.

Tags :Maharashtra News