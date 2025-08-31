Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Relief as MPCB Allows Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion in Natural Water

The fifth day of Ganesh Visarjan brought much-needed relief to devotees and Ganesh mandals across Mumbai as the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) granted permission for eco-friendly Ganesh idols under six feet to be immersed in natural water bodies. This move is a significant departure from earlier restrictions, which had confined all idols—irrespective of material—to artificial ponds. Devotees welcomed the decision, seeing it as a victory for traditional practices and religious faith. The revised guidelines now allow the immersion of shadu clay idols in places such as Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga Tank, reported Free Press Journal.

According to the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the fresh approval is particularly important since many mandals had expressed anger during the one-and-a-half-day immersion when eco-friendly idols were not permitted at natural sites. The objection came mainly from old Ganesh mandals, who argued that shadu clay idols, known to dissolve naturally in water, pose no environmental hazard. Despite this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MPCB had previously directed all idols into artificial ponds, sparking disappointment among devotees, reported Free Press Journal.

Also Read: Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Guidelines As Traffic Near CSMT Slows, Advises Alternate Routes

Advocate Naresh Dahibhavkar, president of the coordination committee, explained that the revised permission came after continuous follow-ups with the MPCB. He stressed that several historic mandals, such as the 132-year-old Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati of Girgaon, Shastri Hall, and Navroji Wadia Street mandals, have long-standing traditions of immersing idols in the sea. For them, the updated order brings reassurance that age-old customs can be respected without compromising environmental concerns. This decision ensures the continuation of eco-friendly yet culturally rooted practices, reported Free Press Journal.

During the earlier one-and-a-half-day immersion, Mumbai witnessed a total of 60,177 idol immersions, of which 30,494 were eco-friendly idols—all directed to artificial ponds under the previous mandate. With the new relaxation in place, devotees now have the option of immersing their eco-friendly idols in natural water bodies while keeping environmental responsibility intact. As thousands prepare for the fifth-day immersion, this development is being hailed as a balanced measure that upholds both faith and sustainability, marking a positive step toward greener festivities, reported Free Press Journal.