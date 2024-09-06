Ganeshotsav 2024 Special Trains: Central Railway Announces Services to Konkan For Ganpati Festival; Check Timings
Central Railway is running special Ganpati trains to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience for devotees. Each year, lakhs of people travel from Mumbai to their native Konkan regions for the ten-day Ganesh Utsav. This year's festival runs from September 7 to September 16.
The CSMT Mumbai-Kudal Unreserved Special Train services include train numbers 01103, 01104, 01181, 01182, 01183, and 01184.
Ganapati Special Trains by Mumbai Board
Central Railway has announced the following special trains for the Ganapati Festival:
01151: CSMT to Sawantwadi
01153: CSMT to Ratnagiri
01167: LTT to Kudal
01171: LTT to Sawantwadi
01155: Diva to Chiplun
01031: LTT to Ratnagiri
01103: CSMT to Kudal
Other Ganesh Chaturthi Special Trains in Mumbai Division
The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has announced an additional 26 special trains to be operated within the Mumbai division during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.