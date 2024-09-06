Ganeshotsav 2024 Special Trains: Central Railway Announces Services to Konkan For Ganpati Festival; Check Timings

Central Railway is running special Ganpati trains to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience for devotees. Each year, lakhs of people travel from Mumbai to their native Konkan regions for the ten-day Ganesh Utsav. This year's festival runs from September 7 to September 16.

मुंबई मंडळ तर्फे गणपती विशेष गाड्या.

०११५१ सीएसएमटी-सावंतवाडी

०११५३ सीएसएमटी-रत्नागिरी

०११६७ एल टी टी-कुडाळ

०११७१ एल टी टी-सावंतवाडी

०११५५ दिवा-चिपळूण

०१०३१ एल टी टी-रत्नागिरी

०११०३ सीएसएमटी-कुडाळ

The CSMT Mumbai-Kudal Unreserved Special Train services include train numbers 01103, 01104, 01181, 01182, 01183, and 01184.

Central Railway is running Ganpati special trains for devotees, ensuring a smooth and pleasant travel experience for all.



CSMT Mumbai-Kudal Unreserved Special Train

(01103, 01104, 01181, 01182, 01183 & 01184)



Plan your journey accordingly.

Plan your journey accordingly.

Ganapati Special Trains by Mumbai Board

Central Railway has announced the following special trains for the Ganapati Festival:

01151: CSMT to Sawantwadi

01153: CSMT to Ratnagiri

01167: LTT to Kudal

01171: LTT to Sawantwadi

01155: Diva to Chiplun

01031: LTT to Ratnagiri

01103: CSMT to Kudal

Other Ganesh Chaturthi Special Trains in Mumbai Division

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has announced an additional 26 special trains to be operated within the Mumbai division during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.