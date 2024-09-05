Ganpati Festival 2024 Special Train: Konkan Railway Announces Special Services for Mumbai Devotees – Check Timings

To accommodate the increased passenger traffic during the festival season, Indian Railways is introducing nearly 304 special trains. The Western Central Railway will contribute by operating an additional 56 festive trains to cater to key destinations. Among these, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run seven special trains in September to manage the high travel demand. Each year, lakhs of people journey from Mumbai to their native Konkan regions for the ten-day Ganesh Utsav, which runs from September 7 to September 16 this year. Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, provided detailed information about these special trains. The initiative aims to make travel easier and more convenient for passengers during Ganpati Utsav, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra.

Here is the full list of Ganesh Utsav special trains set to be operated for devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2024.

1) Train no. 09001 / 09002 Mumbai Central - Thokur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special Train on Special Fare

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central - Thokur Special train will run on a weekly basis. The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 12:00 hrs on Tuesdays i.e. 03/09/2024, 10/09/2024 & 17/09/2024. Train will arrive Thokur at 08:50 hrs on the next day. The Train No. 09002 Thokur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special will depart from from Thokur at 11.00 hrs on Wednesdays i.e. 04/09/2024, 11/09/2024 & 18/09/2024.

Train and will arrive Mumbai Central at 07:05 hrs on the next day.The train will halt at key locations of the state and areas nearby Mumbai, including Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor (H), etc. The train will have twenty coaches, including two third AC category, twelve of sleeper category, four coaches for general category and 2 SLR. The train will halt at key stations related including Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Chipkun, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, etc.

Train no. 09009 / 09010 Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai Central (6 days a week) Special

The train No. 09009 Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road will operate six days in a week. The special fare will leave from Mumbai Central at 12:00 hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 02/09/2024 to 16/09/2024. Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 02:30 hrs on the next day.Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai Central (6 days a week) Special on Special Fare will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 04.50 hrs on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday from 03/09/2024 to 17/09/2024. Train will arrive Mumbai Central at 20:10 hrs on the same day.The train will halt at key stations related including Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Chipkun, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, etc.

The introduction of these special trains by Western Railway and Indian Railways highlights their commitment to ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers during major festivals like Ganpati Utsav. These efforts aim to prevent overcrowding and provide ample travel options for devotees heading home to celebrate the festival with their families.



