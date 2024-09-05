Ganeshotsav 2024 Toll-Free Passes: Check How to Apply for Pass to Travel Free on Major Highways for 15 Days in Maharashtra

Ahead of Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti government has announced a toll-free pass on the occasion of the Ganpati festival. The Eknath Shinde-led government on Wednesday announced toll exemption on all public works department (PWD) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) highways across major highways in the state from September 5 to 19.

How To Apply Toll-Free a Pass?

According to the government, a self-declaration proforma will have to be downloaded from the official website, filled out, and pasted on black paper. This will be pasted on the FastTag sticker outside the vehicle so that the RFID reader skips scanning at the toll.

Motorist have to tape black paper behind the FasTag sticker too. Some officials stated that even with these stickers, motorists could still be charged at the toll plazas in state. However, if a toll get deducted due to scanning of FasTag sticker, one can apply for refund through the FasTag bank account.

According to the GR issued on Wednesday, the toll-free pass covers all entry points of Mumbai (Vashi, Airoli, Mulund, LBS and Dahisar), barring Bandra-Worli Sea Link, NH-48 (Mumbai-Bengaluru), NH-66 (Mumbai-Goa), and other PWD and MSRDC roads. The free pass applies to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses as well. Samruddhi Mahamarg will also implement the GR. However, there was no clarity on whether MTHL is covered under the directive.

Maharashtra Government has issued a GR (Government Resolution) and has exempted toll for Ganpati devotees going to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Konkan. This exemption of toll will be valid on Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway, Mumbai-Goa National Highway and all other roads under PWD… — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

The exemption passes will be issued for devotees travelling during the Ganesh festival and will be issued to MSRTC buses, which are currently on strike. The passes will also be valid for the return journey.