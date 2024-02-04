"Gang War Has Broken out in Maharashtra Government": Uddhav Thackeray on Ulhasnagar Firing Incident

Uddhav Thackeray has lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the firing incident by the BJP MLA and claimed that “gang war” has broken out in the Eknath Shinde administration in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should understand that the state BJP unit has “weakened” due to the induction of various leaders by breaking other parties.

Thackeray’s remarks came two days after a BJP MLA allegedly opened fire on a local Shiv Sena leader (Shinde camp) at a police station in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district.The MLA, identified as Ganpat Gaikwad (56), has been arrested.Shiv Sena's Kalyan unit chief Mahesh Gaikwad (40), who was attacked, was in a critical condition.

The Shiv Sena UBT chief said the previous Shiv Sena-BJP government in the 1990s had broken the back of underworld gangs in Mumbai."But now, in the present government, a gang war has broken out. The third gang is neck deep in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and hence has no time to raise its head," Thackeray alleged without naming any ally in the Eknath Shinde-led government.“PM Modi should understand that the state BJP unit has weakened due to the trend of breaking other parties and the induction of leaders into its fold,” he added.