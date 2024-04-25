Gangster Chhota Rajan’s Brother and RPI(A) Chief Deepak Nikalje Extends Support to MVA & NCP (SCP)

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan's brother and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Deepak Nikalje on Thursday extended support to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nikalje was welcomed into the MVA fold by NCP MLA and Chief Whip Jitendra Awhad at a press conference in party office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate. Workers and supporters of RPI(A) were present on this occasion, who raised slogans in favour of Nikalje, MVA and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Addressing the presser, Awhad said, "Looking at the castiest and communal atmosphere in the country, RPI (Ambedkar) president Deepak Nikalke has decided to extend support and join hands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi and its constituent parties including the NCP (SCP). He has accordingly give a letter of support to Sharad Pawar. We are pleased by his support and we are sure that his (Nikalje) remarkable network in Mumbai and Maharashtra will help candidates of MVA."

Deepak Nikalje on this location said that misuse of constitution given by Dr Ambekar is currently happening in the country. "Goverments are forcefully collapsed showing fear of ED and CBI. An elected CM like Kejriwal has been put behind bars. There is unemployment, reservations are being attacked through privatisation. The government is acting against the constitution. Thus, we have decided to support the MVA to protect the constitution.

Awhad said that he was scheduled to attend election rallies. However, he was informed by party president Jayant Patil to facilitate the joining of RPI(A) in MVA.

Awhad went on to target the BJP and Mahayuti on this occasion over various issues like PM's speech in Rajasthan, unemployment, inflation and expressed confidence that there was wave in favour of INDIA alliance across the country.