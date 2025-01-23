Gangster D.K. Rao Arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch for Extorting Rs 2.5 Crore from Hotelier

Notorious gangster DK Rao has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case. Rao and six others, were arrested after a hotelier lodged a complaint accusing them of conspiring to take over his hotel, demanding a staggering Rs 2.5 crore in extortion money, and issuing death threats.

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are ongoing as the Crime Branch delves deeper into the case.DK Rao is a notorious gangster in Mumbai with a long criminal history. Known for his involvement in extortion, robbery, and other criminal activities, Rao has been a key associate of Chhota Rajan.

Rao gained notoriety for his role in orchestrating extortion rackets targeting businessmen and developers in Mumbai. Over the years, he has been arrested multiple times for various offences. Rao, whose real name is Dilip Mallesh Bora was once a close confidante of Chhota Rajan and handled his affairs in Mumbai.