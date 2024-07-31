Ganpati Festival 2024: MSRTC Announces 4,300 Special ST Buses for Konkan Region

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced that it will operate an additional 4,300 buses between September 2 and 17 to accommodate to the increased demand during Ganesh Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor in the Konkan region.

The festival, which is celebrated with great fervor in the coastal Konkan region, witnesses a massive influx of people. To accommodate the expected rush, the MSRTC has decided to operate more buses from Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar to Konkan region districts from 2 September.

Last year, the corporation had operated 3,500 additional buses. The decision to increase the number of buses by 800 this year was taken after considering the rising demand, officials said.

The MSRTC is offering a 100% discount to Amrut senior citizens (above 75 years) on group reservations. Senior citizens and women will receive a 50% discount on ticket fares. Tickets can be booked online on the MSRTC's official website or through the MSRTC Bus Reservation app.

Meanwhile, the railways have already announced 202 special trains to Konkan to meet the travel demand.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha, is one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra. The 10-day festival is celebrated with great pomp and show, especially in the Konkan region.