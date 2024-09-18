Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 21-Year-Old Drowns While Immersing Ganpati Idol in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old man drowned while immersing a Ganesh idol in Ghanegaon on the evening of September 17. Abhay Sudhakar Gawande, a resident of Nursery Colony, Ranjangaon, was the sole son of his parents. His father, Sudhakar Gawande, is a worker at a private company in Udyognagar.

On Sept. 7, Abhay had enthusiastically installed the Ganesh idol at home. After performing pujas with his family for 10 days, he went to the nearby Lake with three friends on Tuesday to immerse the idol. Abhay, who had entered the lake with the idol, suddenly drowned after encountering a deep spot. His friends, who could not swim, raised an alarm. Some young men rushed to help but could not find Abhay. After a while, firefighters recovered Abhay’s body.

MIDC Waluj police have registered a case of accidental death.

Before immersing the idol, Gawande took a photo with his friends. He then entered the lake with the idol. As the water reached his knees, he moved away from his friends. Gawande suddenly drowned and resurfaced twice before disappearing into the deep end. Since neither Gawande nor his friends could swim, they were helpless.