Ganpati Visarjan 2024: One Dead, Three Critical After DJ's Loud Noise During Immersion Procession in Parbhani

One person died after being affected by the loud noise from a DJ during a Ganpati Visarjan procession in Parbhani District. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in front of the local police station. The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Sandeep Vishwanath Kadam from Bordi. Additionally, three others are reported to be in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital following the DJ's outburst.

The Ganesh Visarjan procession was carried out with great enthusiasm in the city, with five Ganesh mandals participating. Three of the mandals had DJs accompanying their processions. When the procession passed in front of the police station, Sandeep Vishwanath Kadam began to feel severely unwell due to the loud DJ music. His companions immediately rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away on the way.

Meanwhile, Sandeep's colleagues Shivaji Kadam, Shubham Kadam and Govind Rameshwar Kadam were also suffering due to the DJ's shrill voice. He was rushed to a city hospital. All have been shifted to Parbhani for further treatment.

After the incident, the procession was dissolved at the same place. A huge crowd gathered at the government hospital. The unfortunate death of a young man due to DJ has sent shockwaves across the country. The Ganesh immersion procession ended around 10 pm.