Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Bhayandar Villagers Resist Artificial Ponds, Demand Natural Ganesh Idol Immersion

In Mira-Bhayandar, artificial ponds have been constructed by the municipal corporation for the immersion of Ganesh idols. However, on Thursday, residents of Rai village in Bhayandar opposed immersing their one-and-a-half-day idols in these artificial ponds. Instead, they demanded immersion in the traditional natural lakes, refusing to follow the administration’s directions. Citing age-old customs, villagers withheld the immersion, which led to large gatherings in the area despite heavy rainfall. The protest reflects the deep cultural attachment to natural water bodies, with residents asserting that if denied permission, they would not proceed with the immersion ceremonies this year.

High Court Orders Spark Local Dispute in Ganesh Immersions

The Mumbai High Court had earlier directed that Plaster of Paris (POP) idols taller than six feet must only be immersed in artificial ponds to curb increasing water pollution. Acting on this order, authorities in Mira-Bhayandar created several artificial ponds and prohibited immersion in natural lakes and creeks. However, the Rai villagers rejected this move, emphasizing that for generations, Ganesh idols have always been immersed in natural lakes. They insist that traditions must be upheld, warning that unless granted approval for natural immersion, they would withhold their idols indefinitely, resulting in mounting tensions in the area.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s First Donation Box Opens to Stunning Offerings

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Maharashtra are in full swing, marked by grandeur and devotion. In Mumbai, the iconic and most revered idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, has once again drawn massive crowds of devotees since day one of the festival. On Thursday, the organizing mandal opened the first donation box, leaving everyone amazed. Among the offerings were garlands made of American dollars, jewelry worth crores, and even a cricket bat, symbolizing unique gestures of faith. The temple echoed with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya” as devotees thronged in thousands, making the atmosphere overwhelmingly spiritual and devotional.