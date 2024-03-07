Garlic Prices Plunge: Relief for Homemakers as Costs Drop from Rs 450 to Rs 100 per kg

Homemakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the price of garlic has sharply declined due to an increase in supply. Once reaching exorbitant levels of Rs 450 to Rs 500 per kg in January and mid-February, garlic is now available for just Rs 100 per kg in the retail market, making it a more affordable ingredient for kitchens.

The wholesale market of garlic at the Onion-Potato market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has experienced a notable increase in supply. Following a peak price of Rs 350 per kg, the cost of garlic has significantly dropped to just Rs 50 per kg. The average purchasing price of garlic at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) was recorded at Rs 110 per kg on Thursday.

Traders at the Onion-Potato market of APMC have indicated that the price of garlic is expected to decrease even further due to the recent increase in supply. In addition to new crops, there has been an influx of old stocks from the godown into the wholesale market. "With the arrival of fresh crops in the market, traders are now releasing the remaining old stocks," noted another trader.

The Onion-Potato market at APMC has been receiving approximately 3000 quintals of garlic per day. "Over the last two weeks, we've observed a significant rise in supply, with Thursday's arrival exceeding around 3000 quintals," informed an administrative officer from APMC. Currently, premium quality garlic is available at just Rs 160 per kg, while the lowest price is at Rs 50 per kg.

Retail prices of garlic have also experienced a sharp decline, with garlic available for as low as Rs 100 per kg in retail outlets. Traders anticipate further decreases in retail prices in the coming days due to the increase in supply. "Rainfall during the harvest period has resulted in damage to the crop," expressed a trader, highlighting concerns over the unprecedented situation experienced in the past decade.

Akshara S, a resident of Nerul, expressed how garlic became unaffordable for her when prices soared to Rs 500 per kg. "The price drop has brought relief because without garlic, there's no flavor in food," she remarked.