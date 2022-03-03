Gas cylinders explode at chawl near Thane, no casualties reported

Two gas cylinders exploded at the Gagangiri Chawl of Thane on Thursday but no injuries or casualties were reported.

Six slum rooms were damaged when the cylinders exploded.

Thane Municipal Corporation said today, "An incident of gas cylinder explosion occurred at Gagangiri Chawl, Thane today at around 4.35 pm. Two cylinders exploded leading to damage to 6 slum rooms. No casualty or injury reported."

Further probe is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

