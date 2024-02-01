Gas Tanker Leak in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Raises Alarms in the City, Citizens Urged to Take Precautions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A gas leak started from a tanker on the CIDCO flyover in the city around 5.30 am today. As a result, traffic on both sides leading to the flyover has been diverted. Police have made elaborate security arrangements on both sides of the flyover as gas leaks are felt within a one-km radius.

A tanker carrying gas collided at 5.30 am at the beginning of the CIDCO flyover on Jalna Road. Soon after, the tanker started leaking gas. Police from Pundalik Nagar and CIDCO police stations rushed to the spot. Fire tenders were immediately called in. Police have blocked and diverted traffic on both sides. As many as six fire engines have been trying to prevent gas leakage from tankers since 6 AM, said Constable A G Wagh of Pundalik Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Officer has given important instructions to the citizens and appealed for cooperation:

- A gas tanker has overturned in the N3 area and is leaking gas from it.

- As a precautionary measure, residents of CIDCO area should not burn gas in their homes and not use flammables at home

- People of the city should not take vehicles in the Jalna Road in the CIDCO area.

Meanwhile, schools around the area have been closed for the day to avoid panic.