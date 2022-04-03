Gauri Khan is all praise for choreographer Farah Khan
By ANI | Published: April 3, 2022 03:02 PM2022-04-03T15:02:03+5:302022-04-03T15:10:07+5:30
Interior designer Gauri Khan has penned a heartfelt post for her close friend and choreographer Farah Khan.
Interior designer Gauri Khan has penned a heartfelt post for her close friend and choreographer Farah Khan.
On Sunday, Gauri took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Farah.
One of the images features Farah holding Gauri from behind.
Describing the particular moment, Gauri captioned the post as, "Never a dull moment hanging with Farah... Love her cinema and her humour."
Farah and Gauri's pictures have garnered several likes and comments.
"Adorable pictures," a netizen commented.
"Friends forever," another one wrote.
Reportedly, Gauri and Farah have collaborated for a new show.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app