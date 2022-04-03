Gauri Khan is all praise for choreographer Farah Khan

Interior designer Gauri Khan has penned a heartfelt post for her close friend and choreographer Farah Khan.

On Sunday, Gauri took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Farah.

One of the images features Farah holding Gauri from behind.

Describing the particular moment, Gauri captioned the post as, "Never a dull moment hanging with Farah... Love her cinema and her humour."

Farah and Gauri's pictures have garnered several likes and comments.

"Adorable pictures," a netizen commented.

"Friends forever," another one wrote.

Reportedly, Gauri and Farah have collaborated for a new show.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor