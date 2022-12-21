Georgia return MBBS student wins sarpanch election in Maharashtra

Yashodhara Shinde, 21, aspired to become a doctor and was pursuing the medical course in Georgia, but fate had something else in store for her as she returned to her village in Maharashtra, contested the sarpanch election and won it too.

She now plans to work for the betterment of her village Vaddi in Miraj tehsil of Sangli district and also complete her education online.

Talking to PTI, Shinde said she wants to make women self-reliant, introduce e-learning and other education tools for students, help children adopt good health habits, contribute towards the betterment of youth’s aspirations and welfare of the farmers’ community in the village.

I have been pursuing the MBBS course at the New Vision University in Georgia. Currently, I am in the 4th year and one-and-a-half years of the course is still left to be completed,” she said.

When elections were announced in my village, locals wanted someone from our family to contest for the sarpanch’s (village head) post. A decision was taken to field me for the position. I got a call from my family and I returned, contested the election and won, said Shinde.

