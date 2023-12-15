Give aid of one lakh per acre to grapes: MLAs Rohit Pawar and Suman Patil

“For the last three years, grape producing farmers have been in grave danger. Unpredictable climate has taken its toll on the produce. Despite this, the government is yet to make Panchanama for these farmers. Farmers have to spend four lakhs per acre. This season, they will be faced with a situation where it will be difficult to even get a price worth one rupee. Given this situation, grapes should get aid of one lakh per acre”, demanded Rohit Pawar and Suman Patil while speaking to the media representatives on Friday. To highlight the gravity of the situation, the MLAs protested on the Vidhan Sabha stairs with spoiled grapes in hand.

“Producers did not receive compensation last year as well. The situation this year is even more difficult. MLA Suman Patil’s constant pleas to talk about this issue have fallen on deaf ears. Several farmers across Marathwada are contemplating suicide. The government doesn’t seem to care about them. They are only concerned with keeping their posts and siphoning off funds”, criticized Rohit Pawar.

Grant Court-Backed Reservation

“On Tuesday, the discussion on Maratha reservation lasted till 1:30 AM. Only one minister shows up in the House and we give speeches. Enough with the speeches. The government should at least give a speech worth five minutes but grant a reservation which would be backed by the courts”, stated Pawar.

MIDC Should Be Built Across One Lakh Acres

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar should start MIDC at Karjat-Jamkhed with MLA Ram Shinde’s supervision. However, the MIDC should be spread across one lakh acres and should not be caught in trouble regarding permissions from the forest department. Instead of godowns, big companies should come there that could enable employment”, clarified the MLA from the NCP Sharad Pawar group.