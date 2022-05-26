"Go home and cook": BJP Chandrakant Patil's sexist comment at Supriya Sule

Controversy has arisen over BJP's Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil's statement on Supriya Sule. Patil created a controversy by saying that Supriya Sule instead of staying in politics, 'go home and cook food.' The NCP has reacted strongly to this statement. Supriya Sule is an NCP MP and the daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar. Patil made the remarks on Wednesday during a protest by the Mumbai unit of the BJP demanding OBC reservation in local body elections.

What did Chandrakant Patil say ?

The Supreme Court recently allowed reservation for OBCs in local body elections in Madhya Pradesh."The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh came to Delhi and met 'someone'... I don't know what suddenly happened over the next two days and they got a go-ahead for OBC reservations," Ms Sule told a party meeting in Marathi.

When the comment was relayed to the Maharashtra BJP president at his protest nearby, he snarked: "Why are you even in politics? Just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with a Chief Minister?"