Goa polls: I-T Dept seizes Rs 6.20 crore cash from hawala operator
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2022 10:47 PM2022-01-29T22:47:22+5:302022-01-29T22:55:07+5:30
The Income Tax Department seized cash worth Rs 6.20 crore from a hawala operator in Margao according to officials.
Acting on a tip-off, the I-T department conducted a search operation at the Margao residence of hawala operator and found cash hidden inside a car. When questioned, the operator confessed that it is hawala money, a media release stated.
According to the I-T department, the money was meant to be distributed amongst voters for influencing them during the ensuing Goa Assembly election.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
