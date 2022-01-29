Goa polls: I-T Dept seizes Rs 6.20 crore cash from hawala operator

The Income Tax Department seized cash worth Rs 6.20 crore from a hawala operator in Margao according to officials.

Acting on a tip-off, the I-T department conducted a search operation at the Margao residence of hawala operator and found cash hidden inside a car. When questioned, the operator confessed that it is hawala money, a media release stated.

According to the I-T department, the money was meant to be distributed amongst voters for influencing them during the ensuing Goa Assembly election.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

