Godown gutted in fire in Thane district, no casualties reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2022 10:52 AM 2022-10-07T10:52:23+5:30 2022-10-07T10:53:24+5:30
A godown located in Thane city's Mumbra area was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out early on Friday, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said. "
The fire erupted at the godown located on the ground floor of a ground plus flour-storey Mhatre Mansion in Dattawadi area around 4.20 am," chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.