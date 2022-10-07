Godown gutted in fire in Thane district, no casualties reported

A godown located in Thane city's Mumbra area was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out early on Friday, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said. "

The fire erupted at the godown located on the ground floor of a ground plus flour-storey Mhatre Mansion in Dattawadi area around 4.20 am," chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.