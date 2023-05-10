Gondia: Lumpy disease spreads among cattle, fatalities reported

Although it appeared that the Lumpy disease, which had been widespread in Maharashtra and throughout the country, had been brought under control, unfortunately, it has begun to spread once more.

In the district's Chikhli village, a farmer has lost three animals to lumpy disease within a month, and several other animals have been discovered to be infected with the same disease. This has created a sense of fear among the cattle grazers in the area.

There was an outbreak of a condition known as a lumpy disease among animals throughout the entire state last year, resulting in a significant loss of animal life. To curb the spread of this disease, a considerable number of animals received vaccinations as a preventive measure.

The lumpy disease, which had previously been brought under control, is now re-emerging in rural areas. This resurgence is particularly concerning as it coincides with the start of the fresh agricultural season, upon which the farmers' economic stability heavily relies. The rapid spread of the disease is instilling a pervasive sense of fear among the farming community, as they witness their animals succumbing to the illness.