Government Finalizes Plans for Third Mumbai Near Atal Setu; Seeks Citizen Input and Objections

Navi Mumbai: After the Nhava-Sewri Sea Bridge or Atal Setu gained momentum, the present Mahayuti government of the state has decided to set up a third Mumbai in an area of 323.44 square kilometers of 80 villages in 'Naina' area and 33 in Khopta New City area, two in Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Plan and nine villages in Raigad Regional Plan. The notification in this regard was issued by the Urban Development Department on March 4, 2024, before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force.

Accordingly, the urban development department has invited objections and suggestions from farmers and other landowners in the area, for which a month's time has been given. The process began on March 4, 2024, after which the process of setting up a third Mumbai will be expedited after hearing objections and suggestions received within a month. These objections and suggestions have to be submitted to the office of the joint Director, Town Planning, Konkan Bhavan, Navi Mumbai by April 4, 2024.

For these reasons, development is necessary :

The Nhava-Sheva-Sewri Atal Bridge, which connects Raigad district along with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, has a huge opportunity for economic growth in the area. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is coming up in this area and hence, it has to be developed in a planned manner. For this reason, it is necessary to establish a new city in an area of 323.44 square kilometers in 124 villages of the 'Naina' area, including Khopata, for which MMRDA has been appointed.

CIDCO's powers removed

In another notification, the urban development department has removed the powers of special planning authority CIDCO in 80 villages of the Naina area and 33 villages in the Khopta New City area from March 4, 2024. The state government's integrated development control rules, however, will remain in force in this area. Therefore, developers will be able to take advantage of the increased mat area given in it.

Land acquisition will be MMRDA's headache

Farmers and landowners in the area have refused to accept MMRDA as the new city development authority ever since CIDCO passed a resolution on December 12, 2023, to hand over land in villages in Naina and Khota Navnagar to MMRDA.

If land is to be acquired for the establishment of a third Mumbai, it has to be done by the state under the new Land Acquisition Act which is not affordable to the government and MMRDA cannot afford it.

The 22.5 percent land refund scheme that CIDCO had come up with to acquire land for the Navi Mumbai airport is not acceptable and farmers and landowners are likely to demand more than that.

Limitations on land development

With the appointment of MMRDA as the new Urban Development Authority (NDTA) for the region, villagers in 124 villages have lost their rights to develop their land since March 4. They will now need MMRDA's permission to develop their land in any way.