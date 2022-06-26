Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged discharged from hospital today after his recovery from COVID-19. On 22 June, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital for purposes. Koshyari's presence is crucial in Maharashtra at the moment since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's hold on the state looks shaky. The governor could call for a floor test if the no-confidence motion is moved or he could dissolve the Assembly should the Uddhav Thackeray-led government propose that.

