Governor raises concerns over delayed exam results, stresses the need for timely outcome

Yesterday, State Governor Ramesh Bais assessed the progress of implementing the National Education Policy. The governor expressed concerns to the Vice-Chancellor regarding the delayed release of examination results. Governor Ramesh Bais assured all vice-chancellors that they would be held accountable if there are any delays in announcing examination results.

The Governor noticed that several universities have been postponing the announcement of exam results, despite the requirement to declare them within 30 days, with a maximum delay of 45 days. Stressing the importance of timely results for students' futures, the Governor urged all universities to treat this matter with seriousness.

Governor Ramesh Bais presided over a meeting at Raj Bhavan on Monday, where he addressed vice-chancellors from various universities. The attendees included representatives from traditional, agricultural, health science, and technology universities in the state.

A meeting was conducted to assess the readiness of universities for the implementation of the National Education Policy in the upcoming 2023-24 academic session. The purpose of the meeting was to address shared concerns and challenges faced by universities. The Governor announced that the remaining universities in the state would convene for a second meeting in Nagpur to discuss the matter further.

The implementation of the new education policy is approaching in a month or two. The Governor expressed his desire for Maharashtra to lead the country in better implementation of the policy.

The Governor expressed concern about the delayed declaration of examination results, leading to a disruption in the subsequent academic schedule. He emphasized the importance of timely result declaration and distribution of marksheets.