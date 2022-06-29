Governor's directive unjust says, Sanjay Raut after BS Koshyari calls for floor test

The MVA government is on the brink of collapsing with the Maharashtra Governor calling for a floor test in the Assembly and asking the government to prove majority. Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs will reach Mumbai by June 30.In the letter, the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has directed that the trust vote will be conducted by asking members of the Legislative Assembly to rise in their seats for the purpose of counting votes as contemplated under the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules.The letter also states that the entire proceedings of the trust vote shall be videographed by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat through an independent agency and shall be submitted to the governor.

Crying foul over the Governor's floor test directive, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "The Governor was waiting for this moment only. SC has said you can come to court. This is unlawful and Governor is disobeying laws". He also mentioned that the MVA will move the Supreme Court against the floor test directive. Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut commented, "Taking the case of suspension of 16 MLAs. The court gives the MLAs till July 11 to present their case as they have been given two days less time. And convening the sessions of the State Legislative Assembly in one day is not only unjust but also a mockery of the Indian Constitution."The rebel camp are likely to leave Guwahati at 1 pm. Reportedly, 71 rooms are booked at Taj convention in Goa. SpiceJet aircraft has been hired and the flight is expected to leave Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa's Dabolim airport at around 3 pm, as per PTI. They are likely to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow ahead of the floor test.

