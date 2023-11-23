Govt positive towards demands for Maratha reservation: Devendra Fadnavis

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed that the government is receptive to addressing the demands put forth by the Maratha community. He mentioned that ongoing efforts are being made to implement reservations for the Marathas.

A delegation of the Maratha community met Fadnavis in Pandharpur town of Solapur district where the deputy CM and his wife performed puja at the temple of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on Thursday.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, I have assured the Maratha community that the state government is positive towards their demands. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured to give reservation to the community. We are standing behind him with full support.

He expressed confidence in resolving the issue, stating, The issue will be solved for sure. The delegation further requested the state government to allocate land for the construction of Maratha Bhavan in Pandharpur, establish sub-centers for Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal and SARTHI, and build a hostel for students in the temple town.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is an autonomous institute of the Maharashtra government established for the social, economic, and educational development of the Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi sections. The Solapur district collector can show the available land parcels in the next 15 days to the delegation to construct Maratha Bhavan and a hostel. The government will allot the site which the delegation favours. We will also start the construction before the next monsoon, he said.