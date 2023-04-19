Govt prohibits events in open spaces during afternoon hours

Thirteen people have now lost their lives due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Awards ceremony in Kharghar. At present, ten patients are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals. In the meantime, the state government has made a significant decision.

The Women and Child Development Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, addressed the media and spoke about the recent Kharghar tragedy. He announced that the state government has decided to prohibit events in open spaces between 12 pm to 5 pm, as per a government resolution issued for the same purpose.

The incident was unfortunate. In order to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future, the state government has made an important decision to prohibit events from being held in open spaces between 12 and 5 pm.

The heatstroke outbreak during the Maharashtra Bhushan Awards ceremony has resulted in the unfortunate loss of 13 Shreesevaks at Kharghar ground in Navi Mumbai. The opposition has accused the government of concealing the actual death toll, raising questions about accountability for the tragic incident.