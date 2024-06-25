'Govt Scared, We Will See More Charity Announcements': Jayant Patil On Possible Introduction Of 'Ladli Behna' Scheme In Maharashtra

Due to setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling coalition—comprising the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and BJP—has started to tread cautiously. To attract women and young voters, the coalition is making significant efforts, including the potential implementation of the "Ladli Behna" scheme in Maharashtra, inspired by a similar program in Madhya Pradesh. If implemented, this scheme is expected to cost the state exchequer approximately 15,000 to 20,000 crores annually. The government has reportedly conducted a survey to introduce the scheme.

When asked about this initiative, NCP (SP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil slammed the government, saying, "All types of exorbitant schemes will be announced in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state. Charity will be done in the budget. They will announce schemes about giving monthly money to women, to girl children. Some announcement will be made for youth in the wake of unemployment. They just have to announce the schemes; they don't need to implement them. Because elections are going to be held in two and a half months."

He added, "So, promising things that are not possible and putting the state's budget under duress, charity of all such things, you will witness in the next 2-3 months. Because the government is scared and sure they will not get elected next time."

"It's because of that a last-ditch attempt is being made to showcase the government as a generous 'Karna', who will give away everything in the budget," Patil remarked.