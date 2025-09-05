“Grave Assault on Constitution”: NCP-SCP’s Supriya Sule Attacks Mahayuti Over Ajit Pawar Rebuking IPS Officer

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule hit out at Maharashtra's Mahayuti alliance and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, saying that Pawar rebuking a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Solapur was a "grave attack on the Constitution. The members of the ruling dispensation attacking the credentials of IPS Anjana Krishna is a grave assault on our Constitution. When elected officials orchestrate character assassination, it undermines Rule of Law, Article 14 and 311," Sule wrote in a post on X

Sule said that the "systematic targeting of a woman officer" also violates constitutional guarantees of gender equality. Tagging Union Home Minister's office, the Prime Minister's office and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the post, she urged for "appropriate action" to be taken to preserve the dignity of public office. "All members of the Executive must be protected from political intimidation to uphold the 'Idea of India' our Constitution enshrines," she added. Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar reaffirmed his respect for police officers, saying that his intention was never to interfere with police work but to ensure that the situation in Solapur "remained calm and did not escalate further."

"My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further. I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage and I value the rule of law above all," he wrote on X. Pawar also assured strict action against illegal sand mining, adding, "I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law."

Earlier, on August 21, IPS officer Anjana Krishna had gone to investigate complaints of illegal soil excavation for road construction. A clash broke out between police and villagers, after which the Nationalist Congress Party workers intervened. One of them, Baba Jagtap, handed his phone to the woman IPS officer during the confrontation, connecting her to Pawar. In the viral video, the IPS officer is heard telling Pawar, "Sir, can you do one thing and call me on my number directly?" To this, Pawar responds, "Just one minute, I will take action against you. I am talking to you, and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me? You can take my number and WhatsApp call me. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya? (Are you that daring?)"

The video triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Pawar of threatening the officer and demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provide her security.