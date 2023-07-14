‘Gross insult to voters’: Raj Thackeray on Maharashtra political scenario

Slamming the current political scenario in the State, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday said he would not compromise his political ideals even if he had sit out the forthcoming elections at home. Thackeray, who is on a tour of the Konkan to rebuild his party’s fortunes, was speaking to his cadre at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district.

Speaking on the current political scenario Thackeray said, What is happening at the moment is deplorable and I will never do such a thing…I may have to sit at home, but will never compromise.”Thackeray had further said that the current political scenario was “a gross insult to the voters of Maharashtra”.Thackeray, who is the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, said that he would spell out his stance on the current political developments by addressing a rally of his partymen in the next 15 days.

“All office-bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have to do what the party tells them to do, else they will not be permitted to remain in their posts… All party workers must work unitedly and with one mind,” said Mr. Thackeray, who has been attempting to shore up his party’s dwindling political fortunes.Earlier, speaking after Mr. Ajit Pawar’s swearing-in ceremony (on July 2) following the NCP split, Mr. Raj Thackeray had blamed Mr. Sharad Pawar for having begun the politics of party-splitting in the State.