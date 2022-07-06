GST council to impose 5 percent GST on agricultural commodities including grains and pulses

Sangli: In an effort to trap more and more traders in the tax net, the GST Council has also imposed a direct tax on agricultural commodities. The 5 percent GST on grains, pulses, and other agricultural commodities will be implemented from July 18. Traders have become aggressive against this. The Chamber of Commerce has called an emergency meeting in Pune on Friday.

Non-branded grains have also been dragged into the tax net. Every grain sold packaged in bags and sold with the label will now be eligible for 5 percent GST. Grain brought by the farmer to the market will be tax-free, but he will have to pay 5 percent GST when selling it labeled. Sorghum, rice, wheat, pulses, and pulses, which are the daily food items of the common people, have come under the net.

How will inflation rise?

At present, a 50 kg bag of wheat costs Rs 1,500, while an additional Rs 75 will be charged. Rs 140 per kg of pulses will cost Rs 147, while Rs 100 pulses will cost Rs 105. Sorghum sold by packing will become more expensive.

Traders are angry over the new tax structure. The Chamber of Commerce has called a meeting to consider this. The new tax structure will push up inflation. This needs to be reconsidered. Prashant Patil, Secretary, Chamber of Commerce, Sangli.

