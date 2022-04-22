Gunaratna Sadavarte and 115 others get bail in connection with protest outside the house Sharad Pawar

Accused lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte and 115 other ST employees have got bail in connection with the ST employees workers' protest outside the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on April 8. However, Gunaratna Sadavarte is currently in the custody of Kolhapur Police.

The police had arrested 116 people, including Sadavarte, after a group of over 100 striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's residence in the south Mumbai on April 8.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.