Gunaratna Sadavarte sent to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with attack on Sharad Pawar's residence

Lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in the Silver Oak attack on senior leader Sharad Pawar's residence. The Girgaum court in Mumbai remanded Sadavarte in judicial custody. He was in police custody for 4 days. Even today, Public Prosecutor Adv Pradeep Gharat had strongly argued and demanded Sadavarten's police custody. But Sadavarte's lawyer Mrinmayi Kulkarni refuted the allegations of Adv Gharat and argued that why Sadavarte should not be given police custody.

Questioning the role of the police, advocate Mrinmayi Kulkarni accused the police of taking revenge. Also, the police could not provide any reason or evidence as to why Sadavarte should be kept in police custody. Police are treating Sadavarte with revenge, she said. The court, after hearing arguments from both the parties, remanded Gunratna Sadavarte in judicial custody for 14 days. Justice N. M. Patel's bench passed the order.