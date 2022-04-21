Gunratna Sadavarte sent to police custody till April 25

Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte, who was arrested by Kolhapur police for making provocative statements creating communal tensions between the Maratha community and the backward community, was remanded in police custody by the district court till April 25. After arguing in court for about an hour, Chief Justice V.S. P. Gaikwad gave this decision in the afternoon session. A huge crowd had gathered after he was brought to the court under police protection. Assistant Public Prosecutor Amrapali Kasture represented the government while Shivajirao Rane represented the complainnt .

The Kolhapur police on Wednesday got the custody of Sadavarte in a case registered against him at Shahupuri police station in May 2021 based on a complaint lodged by one Dilip Patil.

“Sadavarte was produced before a court, which remanded him to the police custody till April 25,” advocate Shivajirao Rane, who represents the complainant said.

As per the police complaint, after the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha reservation on May 5, 2021, during a television interview Sadavarte allegedly made some objectionable remarks and promoted enmity between the Maratha and Backward Class communities.