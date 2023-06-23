Gusty winds and rains hit Vidarbha, bringing respite from heatwave

After a month-long absence, rainfall has finally arrived in several districts of the state, bringing relief to the scorching heat. Rains accompanied by strong winds have been reported in Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Amravati districts of Vidarbha since this morning. This news brings relief to the common people, who have been enduring oppressive weather conditions. Furthermore, farmers eagerly awaiting rain for sowing are also delighted with this development. Over the next few hours, there is a possibility of rainfall in other districts of Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, including Marathwada.

According to the information received, unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds have started in several districts of Vidarbha since late at night. In the Amravati district, the rainfall that began last night has ceased in the morning. Chandrapur has been experiencing light showers since morning. Nagpur city and many places in the district have been witnessing heavy downpours since early morning. Furthermore, there is information about drizzling rain in some areas of the Akola, Buldhana, and Washim districts.

Rains accompanied by thunderstorms have also started in the districts of Wardha, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli. Additionally, due to the favourable weather conditions in many areas, the possibility of rainfall persists until the evening. The active onset of the monsoon in Vidarbha towards the end of June has brought farmers relief.

After several days, the monsoon finally made significant progress in the Konkan region. Over the next 24 hours, the monsoon is expected to advance steadily across the entire state, as per the metrological reports.