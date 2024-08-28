H1N1 Surge: Maharashtra Reports 70% Increase in Cases and 30 Deaths in 2024

Maharashtra has seen a notable surge in H1N1 (swine flu) cases this monsoon season. According to health department data, the state has reported 1,402 H1N1 cases since January 1 this year, marking a 70% increase compared to the 821 cases recorded during the same period last year. The number of fatalities has also risen, with at least 30 people having died from H1N1 complications this year.

In 2023, Maharashtra recorded seven H1N1-related deaths during the same period (January 1 to August 20). Dr. Ameet Dravid, an infectious disease specialist at Noble Hospital in Pune, confirmed a surge in H1N1 cases in 2024. He attributed the increase to the higher rainfall and lower temperatures this year, which have likely facilitated the virus's spread in Pune. Dr. Dravid noted that mortality rates have risen, with many patients arriving at hospitals with severe pneumonia. He emphasized that treatment options become limited once H1N1-induced pneumonia progresses to the point where ventilation is needed.

According to a report of TOI, Dr Dravid said adult flu vaccination is crucial, given the high number of cases. He said: “This is especially for senior citizens. Unfortunately, we don't prioritize adult vaccination as a preventive measure for these illnesses.”

Dr. Dravid suggested, “We should consider prescribing Oseltamivir empirically to anyone presenting with flu-like symptoms, even without testing for H1N1, due to its high prevalence. Many individuals are visiting local general practitioners for fever, cough, and cold, which might result in missed opportunities for crucial treatment.”