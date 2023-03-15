H3N2 Influenza cases surge in India, Maharashtra reports 352 Cases, health experts advise preventive measures

Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra Health Minister, on Wednesday said that there were 352 patients in the state who have been hit by the H3N2 virus. Sawant said that their treatment is underway and that the hospitals have been asked to remain on alert.

India saw a sudden spurt of Influenza cases caused by the H3N2 virus as the country saw a total of 3,083 lab-confirmed cases until March 9. Amid the outbreak, health experts have advocated for preventive measures such as mask use, better hand hygiene, and an annual flu shot.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there has been a combination of respiratory viruses in circulation, such as the COVID-19 virus, swine flu (H1N1), H3N2, and the seasonal Victoria and Yamagata lineages of influenza B viruses.

H3N2 and H3N1 are both types of influenza A viruses, commonly known as the flu. Some of the most common symptoms include prolonged fever, cough, running nose, & body pain. But in severe cases, people may also experience breathlessness and/or wheezing.